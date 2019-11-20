Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Lunch Bag White / Black Stripe – Hearth & Hand™ With Magnolia

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Pack your lunch with ease with the Lunch Bag from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia. Made from sturdy paper, this lunch bag features a wide base and a self-standing design, making it great for packing lunches, fruits and snacks for the office, school and the like, while the magnetic closure keeps the contents neatly contained. An environmentally friendly alternative to plastic bags, this paper lunch bag features vertical black stripes on a white background that bring a classic touch to your meals and look nice placed on your desk or kitchen counter.Celebrate the everyday with Hearth & Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip & Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.