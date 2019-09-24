Skip navigation!
Home & Decor
Storage & Organization
Simon Miller
Lunch Bag Transparent Vinyl Clutch
$290.00
$86.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply Co
Oversized clutch from Simon Miller. Transparent vinyl with footed leather base and structured opening. Magnetic closure. Single compartment. Branding at front. Embossed logo at base. Unlined.
Featured in 1 story
Cute Lunch Totes That Are Adult Acceptable
by
Elizabeth Buxton
