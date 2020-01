Off White

Lunar New Year Sweatshirt

Did you know in some cultures peach blossoms represent romance, prosperity and growth? Crafted from cotton, this black sweatshirt from Off-White is decorated with peach blossoms embroidery and a red and white printed "Good Luck" slogan and rat motif to the rear. Welcome the new year in style. Featuring a ribbed crew neck, dropped shoulders, long sleeves, a printed logo to the front and a ribbed hem and cuffs.