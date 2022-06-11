Staud

Luna Top

$225.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Mid-weight stretch shirting Plunging double-V neckline with ties at back Long puff sleeves with button cuffs Peplum hem Buttons at back waist Shell: 98% cotton/2% spandex Dry clean Imported, China Style #STAUD30618 Romantic puff sleeves and a dramatic peplum enhance the silhouette of this navy top by STAUD. Wear it with your favorite denim and a colorful sandal, for a look that’s a step above the rest.