Luna Somnia Tarot Deck With Guidebook & Box

Our BESTSELLER • Luna Somnia TAROT DECK with POCKET GUIDEBOOK and PRESENTATION BOX • Complete 78 card deck, includes the full Major and Minor Arcana, and a 96 pages mini booklet with card meanings. The magical Luna Somnia Tarot Deck (Latin for Moon Dreams) brings together traditional imagery inspired by the symbolism of the classic Rider-Waite-Smith Tarot deck, combined with celestial and astrological symbols, to help you connect with your cosmic spirit, to bring you guidance from universal source, to channel your intuition, and to open the communication with your Higher Self. ☾ Suitable for beginners and advanced spiritual seekers looking to develop their intuition. ☾ Embrace your spiritual gifts and channel your inner knowledge and wisdom. ☾ These uniquely designed cards are original illustrations created by Shores Of Moon. ☾ The back of each tarot card has a moon phases, starry night illustration. ☾ Use daily to develop your intuitive gifts, to manifest your intentions, to understand current life events and to find guidance. ............................. ☽ INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE ☽ ☾ Luna Somnia Complete Tarot Deck - 78 Cards - Includes Major and Minor Arcana ☾ Luna Somnia Tarot Guidebook - Includes all card meanings (upright and reversed positions), some general tarot information, and a moon poem on the back cover (tarot-sized: 2.75” x 4.75”, 96 pages) ☾ Golden instruction cards (2 cards, tarot-sized) ☾ Luna Somnia Tarot Gift Box - sealed Retail Box, ready to be gifted ............................. ☽ PRODUCT DETAILS ☽ ☾ Cards size: 2.75" x 4.75" ☾ 330 gsm card stock, Rounded edges ☾ Smooth Matte Finish with a light luster ☾ The gold effect is part of the print, it is NOT gold-foiled! ☾ The cards have a nice smooth surface - easy to handle and shuffle ............................. Please make sure your shipping address on Etsy is correct. Please contact us if you have any inquiries or questions! Thank you for shopping with ShoresOfMoon! Accessories seen in the listing photos (crystals, hand ornaments, sage, palo santo sticks) are not included in your purchase. Design and Branding Copyright © ShoresOfMoon ☽☽☽☽☽☽☽☽☽☽☽☽☽☽☽☽☽☽☽☽☽☽☽ **** PRODUCT CHANGE NOTES **** On April 27th the Tarot Guidebook (96 pages) was added to the listing. On May 26th the gift box was added to the listing. The gift box replaces the formerly included black velvet pouch. This guidebook and the gift box were not included for orders placed before the above mentioned dates. Thank you for your kind understanding!