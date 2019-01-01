Sunday Riley

Luna Sleeping Night Oil 15ml

£45.00

This is a Beyond Beauty product which means it has been sourced, tried and tested and finally declared one of the most new and innovative heroes out there. Sunday Riley’s Luna Sleeping Night Oil incorporates next-generation retinoid oil to reduce pore size, improve appearance of damaged skin, and help fight wrinkles. Merging technology with pure botanicals, this product is made with organic, cold pressed oils. Advanced trans-retinoic acid ester is mixed in for the ultimate transformational sleeping night oil. At night, gently pat oil onto a clean face. Use Luna before layering any other products to allow the retinol to soak into skin.