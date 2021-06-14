Sunday Riley

Luna Sleeping Night Oil

£45.00

Starring retinol and blue tansy – a powerfully skin-soothing, anti-inflammatory extract that reduces redness and helps to calm signs of skin stress – Sunday Riley’s Luna Sleeping Night Oil corrects and anti-ages; tackling all-too-common issues such as eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, rosacea and acne, while counteracting the ravages wrought by oxidative stress. An incredible night treatment for all skin types – especially dry, dehydrated, confused and mature – think of this as a stint in skin-rehab; it works hard to reverse the day’s damage and neutralise free radicals, so you wake to a beautifully smooth, ‘plumped’ and luminous-looking complexion. Sunday Riley has harnessed her native, North American botanicals to create a range of potent anti-ageing products. Marrying traditional skin care ingredients with hi-tech processes, this incredible, bestselling range is beloved by top beauty bloggers, editors and celebrities – Gwyneth Paltrow, Helen Mirren and Victoria Beckham are just some of Sunday’s age-defying, A-list devotees.