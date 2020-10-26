Sunday Riley

Luna Sleeping Night Oil, 0.5 Fl. Oz.

$55.00 $36.00

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Luna works throughout the night to deliver more visibly youthful, luminous, even-toned skin in the morning. Trans-retinoic acid ester (retinol) complex reduces the appearance of pores and wrinkles, while visibly improving the signs of premature aging, including fine lines, uneven texture, age spots, dryness, and dullness. Balanced with blue tansy and German chamomile essential oils—both rich in soothing, blue azulene—the look of surface redness is visibly balanced for a calm, even-toned complexion. The next day, skin tone, dryness, redness, and luminosity are visibly improved. In as little as four weeks, Luna is clinically proven to improve the appearance of fine lines, radiance, and skin smoothness. The combination of our advanced retinol ester with potent botanicals makes this product the ultimate transformational and soothing night oil. DIRECTIONS: Apply at night, to clean, dry face. Luna goes from blue to clear when massaged into the skin. STANDARD PRECAUTION: This product is not recommended for use during pregnancy. PLEASE NOTE: For those with sensitive skin or skin that has become sensitized by other skin treatments, we encourage patch testing our products. Apply a small amount behind the ear or on the inner elbow before bed, then check for signs of irritation the next morning. Brand Story Sunday Riley uses only cutting-edge technology and the highest quality ingredients, for instant, noticeable results, without compromise. Welcome to the world of Sunday Riley – clean formulas, for results you can feel good about.