Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Laura Lombardi
Luna Ring
$50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Laura Lombardi
Gold-plated brass ring, curved cigar band. For half sizes, order one size up. Available in size: 5, 6, 7, 8.
Need a few alternatives?
Laura Lombardi
Luna Ring
$50.00
from
Laura Lombardi
BUY
Eternal Sparkles
Crystal Stone Horseshoe Ring
$22.00
$16.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Aurate
Infinity Ring
$120.00
$96.00
from
Aurate
BUY
Oliver Bonas
Constellation Ceramic Ring Holder
$8.75
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
More from Laura Lombardi
Laura Lombardi
Round Hoop
$98.00
from
Laura Lombardi
BUY
Laura Lombardi
Calle Necklace
$210.00
from
Laura Lombardi
BUY
Laura Lombardi
Cable Chain
$140.00
from
Laura Lombardi
BUY
Laura Lombardi
+ Net Sustain Lou Braided Gold-plated Earrings
£90.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Rings
Laura Lombardi
Luna Ring
$50.00
from
Laura Lombardi
BUY
Eternal Sparkles
Crystal Stone Horseshoe Ring
$22.00
$16.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Aurate
Infinity Ring
$120.00
$96.00
from
Aurate
BUY
Oliver Bonas
Constellation Ceramic Ring Holder
$8.75
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted