FOREO's LUNA play plus smooths and softens your skin with a gentle, deep-cleaning action that refines and tones. Designed with a larger brush head than its original counterpart, this mini device utilizes T-Sonic™ technology that effectively deep cleans your skin while gently massaging it. A full charge provides 400 uses. Key Ingredients: Silicone: quick-drying and non-porous material that resists bacteria buildup.. T-Sonic™ Technology: with 8,000 pulsations per minute, it allows effective deep cleansing and massaging that remains gentle on your skin.. Key Benefits: Unclogs pores. Removes blemish-causing impurities. Clears away dead skin cells. Diminishes pore visibility. Enhances absorption of skincare products. Travel-friendly size; Fully waterproof.