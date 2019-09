Foreo

Luna Play Plus

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Foreo

LUNA play plus takes everything you love about the tiny but mighty LUNA play and adds that little extra plus you need for a perfect complexion. It has a larger brush head for distributing T-Sonic™ cleansing power, plus it uses a replaceable AAA battery for near-endless use! All orders typically arrive within 3-5 days.