Foreo

Luna Mini 3

$159.00 $79.50

At Ulta Beauty

The FOREO LUNA Mini 3 is the only gym-bag-friendly cleansing device specially designed to care for active skin. Gentle yet powerful T-Sonic pulsations and extra-soft touchpoints work together to effortlessly remove 99.5% of dirt and oil for fresh, glowing skin. Features Multi-zone brush head allows everyone to enjoy gorgeous skin. Thicker touchpoints provide a deep precision cleansing while thinner touchpoints gently cleanse sensitive areas such as the cheeks. T-Sonic pulsations. Quick-press 30-second Glow Boost mode. 12 intensities to choose from. Waterproof for use in bath or shower. Up to 400 uses per full charge. 2-year limited manufacturer's warranty. Benefits The latest generation LUNA mini device with a larger brush head and softer, longer touchpoints for the most gentle yet effective cleanse yet Ultra-hygienic silicone touch points are nonporous to resist bacteria buildup leaving the skin deeply cleansed Silicone touch points are 35x more hygienic than nylon bristles Silicone touch points combined with T-Sonic pulsations clear away dead skin cells to enhance the absorption of skincare products T-Sonic pulsations help lift away dirt, oil and excess sebum and leaves healthier-toned skin for days The Glow Boost mode allows for a quick 30-second cleanse for fast yet gentle facial cleansing The completely optimized design requires no replacement brush heads for a long-lasting exceptional value