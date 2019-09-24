Foreo

Luna™ Mini 2 - Pearl Pink (1 Piece)

Eliminate blemish-causing impurities without irritating your skin with the FOREO LUNA™ mini 2. The 2nd generation LUNA™ features an upgraded design with a 50% larger brush head, longer touch points to extend reach, a thicker silicone body for enhanced comfort and 3 brush zones to thoroughly clean every skin type. Thinner touch points gently deep clean normal and sensitive skin types, thicker touch points allow for precision cleaning and broader touch points on the reverse side address oilier skin. Key Benefits: 8 adjustable intensities allow for a fully customizable cleansing experience. 8,000 T-Sonic pulsations per minute remove 99.5% of dirt, excess oil, makeup residue and dead skin cells. Nonporous silicone resists bacteria buildup making it 35 times more hygienic than standard cleansing brushes. 100% waterproof allows you to use the LUNA™ mini 2 in the bath or shower. A full charge provides 300 uses.