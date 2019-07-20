Foreo

Luna™ Mini 2 Compact Facial Cleansing Device

LUNA mini 2 is an enhanced T-Sonic™ facial cleansing brush with eight adjustable intensities for a fully customizable cleansing experience, plus three zones, a 50% larger body and extra-long touch points for an even better cleansing experience.Who it's for: All skin types.What it does: The nonporous brush is bacteria resistant and up to 35 times more hygienic than standard nylon brush heads. It features more than 1,300 touch points to draw out impurities for glowing and radiant skin, and it gently removes dead skin cells and unclogs dirt, oil and makeup residue from your pores to reveal more vibrant, even-toned skin. The longer touch points extend its reach to cleanse hard-to-reach areas, while its thicker silicone body provides greater comfort and performance. The waterproof device features eight adjustable speeds and gets up to 300 uses per charge. It's designed with one zone with thinner touch points to gently cleanse sensitive and normal skin; one zone with thicker touch points for precision cleansing; and one zone with broader touch points to address oilier skin.Research results:After one month of use:- 100% of users experienced more efficient cleansing than hands or pads.- 100% of users experienced gentle cleansing.- 97% of users experienced deep cleansing.- 97% of users saw softer and smoother skin.How to use: Apply your regular cleanser. Wet LUNA and activate its cleansing mode. Gently massage into the face for one minute. Rinse and dry your skin."/