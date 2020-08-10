Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Foreo
Luna™ Mini 2
$119.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A three-zone LUNA mini 2 facial cleansing device that eliminates impurities while remaining gentle on skin.
More from Foreo
Foreo
Luna 3 For Sensitive Skin
$199.00
$159.20
from
DermStore
BUY
Foreo
Luna Face Scrub Brush
C$169.00
from
Foreo
BUY
Foreo
Luna 3 For Normal Skin
$199.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Foreo
Ufo 2 Smart Mask Treatment
£249.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted