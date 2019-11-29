Foreo

Luna Mini 2

$139.00 $97.30

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Foreo's LUNA mini 2 marks a radical new approach to skin care by being the only facial-cleansing device that combines T-Sonic pulsations to effectively cleanse the skin with a nonabrasive silicone brush that remains totally gentle and pleasant to use on the face. And with its smart design, this compact, colorful, and travel-friendly device lasts up to five months from one full charge and is fully waterproof for seamless integration into any skin care routine. The cleansing device deeply cleanses with up to 8,000 T-Sonic pulsations per minute channeled through silicone touch-points for refined, clear, and purified skin.