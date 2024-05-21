Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Luna Mesh Ballerina Flats
$465.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Neiman Marcus
Need a few alternatives?
Dear Frances
Balla Crystals Ballet Flat
BUY
$620.00
Dear Frances
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat
BUY
$298.00
Reformation
Jeffrey Campbell
Swan Lake Gem Mesh Flats
BUY
$155.00
Anthropologie
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Crystal Embellished Ballet Flat
BUY
$275.00
Nordstrom
More from Le Monde Beryl
Le Monde Beryl
Ballet Flats
BUY
$640.00
Matches Fashion
Le Monde Beryl
Velvet And Leather Mary Jane Flats
BUY
$463.00
MatchesFashion
More from Flats
Dear Frances
Balla Crystals Ballet Flat
BUY
$620.00
Dear Frances
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat
BUY
$298.00
Reformation
Jeffrey Campbell
Swan Lake Gem Mesh Flats
BUY
$155.00
Anthropologie
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Crystal Embellished Ballet Flat
BUY
$275.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted