Search
Products fromShopHandbagsShoulder Bags
Wandler

Luna Leather Shoulder Bag

$740.00$377.40
At Net-A-Porter
Blush leather (Calf) Push clasp-fastening front flap Weighs approximately 1.1lbs/ 0.5kg Made in Italy
Featured in 1 story
This Net-A-Porter Surprise Flash Sale Ends Tonight
by Marissa Rosenblum