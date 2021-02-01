United States
Dora Larsen
Luna High Waist Knicker
£28.00
At Dora Larsen
High waisted knicker in stretch tulle. In wine, hot pink and teal. Our soft stretch tulle high waist knicker moulds to the shape of your booty. Sits a little lower on the waist than its lace alternatives. Choose your normal size. Robyn is wearing a UK10, and Eleanor is wearing a UK14. Composition Tulle - 83% Nylon , 17% Elastane Gusset - 100% Organic cotton Look after me Hand wash cold. More info on caring for your lingerie here.