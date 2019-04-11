Foreo

Meet your most advanced ‘beauty coach’, available 24/7 and guaranteed to deliver a perfect cleanse, tailored precisely to your skin type. If you’re thinking ‘what the fofo?’ allow us to explain… The LUNA fofo is an enhanced silicone facial brush that stars a ‘two-zone’ cleansing surface to suit different areas of your face. The finer gentle silicone ‘bristles’ are ideal for large areas of the complexion, such as cheeks and forehead, while the thicker area is perfect for targeting oil-prone areas like the T-zone and chin for a deeper, more precise clean. But here’s what really sets this device apart – on its reverse side, there are two very special gold plates which are, in fact, state-of-the-art skin sensors, engineered to totally analyse your skin, gauging everything from skin age to skin type and even measuring hydration levels. Paired with an app – called FOREO For You – these plates feed information to your device which, in turn, creates a customised programme of T-Sonic pulsations for your complexion’s perfect cleanse. As well as this, the app delivers personalised tips and tricks tailored to you to help you maintain optimal skin health. Fully waterproof, powered by two replaceable AAA batteries, and made from ultra-hygienic silicone, LUNA fofo is poised to change your skin care regime for good – and it comes in six super-cute colour options: Mint, Aquamarine, Fuchsia, Pearl Pink, Sunflower Yellow and Midnight.