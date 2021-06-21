Amazon

Luna Controller

$69.99 $48.99

Upgrade your Luna gaming experience - A high-performance controller made for Amazon’s cloud gaming service. Game faster - Connects over wifi to Luna, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a local Bluetooth connection among Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV. Pick up and play - Talks directly to the cloud so there’s no need for device-specific setup - easily transition your game from one screen to the next on Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, iPhone, iPad, and select Android phones. Launch Luna games with Alexa – On Fire TV, press and ask Alexa to easily get to your games. Try “Alexa, play 'GRID.'” Built for gaming - Low-friction thumbsticks, a comfortable textured grip, and wireless gameplay running on 2 AA batteries. Pair Luna Controller to Fire TV via Bluetooth - To use as a remote control and play games even when not on Luna. Connect via Bluetooth and USB – Compatible with select Windows PC, Mac, phone, and tablet games outside of Luna.