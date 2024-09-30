Foreo

Luna 4 Face Cleansing Brush

$279.00 $153.45

Buy Now Review It

Splat Side Tables look as fun as they sound, which is their reason for living (having fun, that is). Designed to make you smile and as a reminder to play, their jaunty shapes and colors will give you the daily serotonin bump you need. They come in two sizes so you can stack or cuddle them together. Fulfill their life purpose by using them to display your favorite objects or plants, or simply let them shine on their own. Two colors available, sold individually. Short: 14.2" x 12.5" x 11.5"Tall: 17.6" x 16" x 15.5"