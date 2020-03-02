Foreo

Luna 3 For Sensitive Skin

$199.00 $159.20

Cleanse pores and reveal a youthful radiance with LUNA 3. This hypoallergenic device from FOREO smooths the appearance of fine lines, while also deeply cleansing pores and reducing excess oil. Specifically designed for sensitive skin, the concentric ridges relax facial muscle-tension points while refining the skin's tone for an even-looking complexion. Key Benefits: Smooths the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Cleanses pores and reduces excess oil . Promotes youthful looking appearance . Improves absorption of other skincare products.