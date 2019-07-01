Foreo

Luna 2 Personalized Facial Cleansing Brush

$118.30 $76.90

The revolutionary LUNA 2 is an enhanced T-Sonic facial cleansing brush and anti-aging skin care system designed to eliminate blemishes, acne and impurities while effectively addressing the signs of aging. Its ultra-hygienic brush head features plush silicone bristles for the gentlest, most effective cleanse. Available in four varieties, you can select the LUNA 2 that is best for your skin type: Sensitive Skin, Normal Skin, Combination or Oily Brand Story FOREO was founded in 2013 with a rebellious spirit. We thrive in making a radical difference to our customers’ everyday lives, transforming daily routines into vibrant rituals, with cutting-edge technology & sleek, modern designs