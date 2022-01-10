Facetheory

Lumizela: new name, same trusted formula. A plant-based serum formulated with 10% azelaic acid. Found in wheat, rye and barley, azelaic acid is a nature-identical antioxidant that can help reduce inflammation. Clinical studies show that azelaic acid gels can minimise the appearance of swelling and visible blood vessels caused by rosacea (more info). Azelaic acid is believed to have an antibacterial effect against acne-causing bacteria, hyperpigmentation and rosacea. (more info). Azelaic acid has a different kind of action to alpha and beta hydroxy acids, so you can use it alongside AHA and BHA products. Keeping in mind that these are powerful actives, we recommend that any new acids should be introduced gradually into your skin regimen. Colloidal oatmeal, aloe vera and green tea provide an extra antioxidant boost. Free of parabens, silicones, PEGs, SLS, SLES, and mineral oils. Vegan and cruelty-free. Made in the UK. Use on its own or underneath your favourite moisturiser. Facetheory products contain a high concentration of actives, so only a small amount is required per use. Do not use if under the age of 18 or if breastfeeding, pregnant or trying to get pregnant. Seek advice from your doctor. Lumizela Serum A10 delivers 10% azelaic acid as a smooth emulsion, so it is fully dissolved in the formula, without the graininess sometimes evident in suspensions.