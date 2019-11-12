Panasonic

Lumix G9 4k Digital Camera

$1499.99 $1197.99

The professional-grade Panasonic LUMIX 4K digital camera dc-g9 accepts over 30 lumix and Leica DC compact lens options built on the next-generation interchangeable lens camera (ILC) standard (micro Four Thirds) pioneered by Panasonic. With a durable, magnesium alloy body that’s splash/dust/freeze proof, the mirrorless design enables a lighter, more compact camera body that can go anywhere you can. Cutting-edge features include 4K 60P (4: 2: 0 8-bit) and 30P (4: 2: 2 10-bit) in-camera cinematic video, 5GHz Wi-Fi + Bluetooth for fast connection and image transfer, Lightning fast DFD focusing, 5-axis Dual I. S 2. 0 stabilization and exposure Technologies not possible with traditional DSLRs.