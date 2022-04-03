Lumira

Lumira Persian Rose Hand Wash 200ml

$35.00

Add a touch of luxury to your bathroom or kitchen with Lumira Persian Rose Hand Wash. This gentle hand wash cleanses, softens and nourishes hands, leaving them lightly scented with Lumira's fresh Persian Rose fragrance. Containing notes of mandarin, bergamot, rose, patchouli and dark amber, this fragrance is a tribute to the most romantic flower of them all. This hand wash is presented in a refillable glass bottle to minimise waste and packaging. Refills sold separately.