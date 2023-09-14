Olay

Luminous Vitamin C Super Serum

$59.99 $35.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

General Information Olay Luminous Niacinamide + Vitamin C Super Face Serum 30mL reduces dark spots for an even glow. Bioavailable Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) with 99% purity that penetrates 10 layers deep and is easily absorbed by the skin to reveal its even glow from within^ Olay Luminous Niacinamide + Vitamin C Super Face Serum is a concentrated formula enriched with a stable and potent Vitamin C and Bioavailable 99% Pure Niacinamide. It is penetrates 10 surface layers deep^ and is easily absorbed to reduce the look of dark spots, for visibly more even tone and texture in 28 days. From first use, skin is brighter and hydrated and after 8 weeks, dark spots are visibly reduced. Olay Luminous Niacinamide + Vitamin C Super Serum is also formulated without nasties, that means, no parabens, sulphates, phthalates, petrolatum or mineral oils. ^epidermis layer Size: 30mL KEY FEATURES • REDUCES DARK SPOTS FOR AN EVEN GLOW • Formulated with BIOAVAILABLE NIACINAMIDE (Vitamin B3) with 99% purity that penetrates 10 layers deep and is easily absorbed by the skin to reveal its even glow from within^ and a STABLE & POTENT VITAMIN C that helps reduce the appearance of dark spots and discoloration. • EXPECTED RESULTS: 1st use: Brightens and hydrates skin. 4 weeks: Visibly more even skin tone and texture. 8 weeks: Reduction in dark spots appearance. • SUITABLE FOR DARK SPOTS & UNEVEN SKIN TONE • FORMULATED WITHOUT^: Sulphates, Parabens , Phthalates, Petrolatum and Mineral Oils • Proven Results: 92% sees improvement in skin tone and brightness* • ^excludes impurities due to manufacturing process • ^Refers to Niacinamide+ Vitamin C penetration up to epidermis layer *vs. placebo, 8-week clinical study, 28 subjects, 2015 Warnings Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse eyes with water. If skin irritation develops, discontinue use. Ingredients Water, Hexyldecanol, Niacinamide, Pentylene Glycol, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Xylitol, Tapioca Starch, Panthenol, Phytosteryl/Octyldodecyl Lauroyl Glutamate, Dimethicone, Boron Nitride, Polysorbate 20, Tocopheryl Acetate, Mica, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Inositol, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-11 Methyl Ether Dimethicone, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Polyacrylamide, Benzyl Alcohol, Undecylenoyl Phenylalanine, Aminomethyl Propanol, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Fragrance, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Laureth-7, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Magnesium Aspartate, Zinc Gluconate, Copper Gluconate, CI 77891, CI 19140, CI 16035 Directions Use 2 pumps twice a day after cleansing and toning, and before moisturizer. Apply evenly on face until the serum is absorbed. How to use the auto-dropper: (1) Twist and turn the cap to automatically draw out the serum (2) Press and hold the pump to dispense on palm or fingers.