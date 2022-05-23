Giorgio Armani

Luminous Silk Foundation

Inspired by the fine texture of charmeuse silk, Luminous Silk Foundation corrects, unifies and perfects the complexion, creating an immediate translucent, radiant and flawless finish for enhanced natural beauty. This iconic foundation is formulated with Micro-Fil technology which produces a low-density product that pairs high-impact pigments with weightless texture. The oil-free, lightweight foundation glides seamlessly onto skin, providing buildable coverage from sheer to medium. Luminous Silk Foundation is suitable for all skin types and skin tones with an extended range of 40 shades to provide a perfect glow and flawless complexion for all. Complete your makeup routine with products from the Luminous Silk range: prep skin with the Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer, blur and conceal imperfections with the Luminous Silk Concealer, and enhance your glow with Fluid Sheer liquid highlighter.