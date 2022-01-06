Giorgio Armani Beauty

Luminous Silk Concealer

An award-winning multipurpose, creaseless concealer that provides up to 24 hours of hydration to conceal, correct and highlight with buildable, MEDIUM coverage and a flawless, radiant finish​ ​This creaseless, non-drying concealer is made with the same technology as our iconic, award-winning Luminous Silk Foundation for an ultra-blendable liquid texture with a luminous, airbrushed finish. Its breathable formula contains glycerin, caffeine and vitamin E to reduce under-eye puffiness and gives a wide-awake, brightening effect. The lightweight concealer diminishes the look of dark circles, conceals imperfections and smooths the appearance of fine lines with soft-focus pearls for a flawless look. NEW: FOUNDATION FINDER. FIND YOUR PERFECT SHADE.