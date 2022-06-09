100 Percent Pure

Luminous Primer

$45.00

Silicone-free, antioxidant infused face primer diffuses pores and illuminates, while creating a base for flawless, long lasting makeup application. This dewy and glowy primer uses light reflective pigments to make skin look more radiant, enhance luminous foundations, and blur imperfections.Made with anti-aging resveratrol, nourishing vitamin E, and intensely hydrating aloe.