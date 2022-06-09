United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
100 Percent Pure
Luminous Primer
$45.00
At 100 Percent Pure
Silicone-free, antioxidant infused face primer diffuses pores and illuminates, while creating a base for flawless, long lasting makeup application. This dewy and glowy primer uses light reflective pigments to make skin look more radiant, enhance luminous foundations, and blur imperfections.Made with anti-aging resveratrol, nourishing vitamin E, and intensely hydrating aloe.