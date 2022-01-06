Olay

Luminous Micellar Water | 8 Ounces Tone Perfecting

$7.12

Buy Now Review It

At Olay

Effortlessly cleanse, hydrate and brighten the look of your skin tone with Olay Luminous Micellar Water. This facial cleanser removes makeup and impurities in one step, without harsh scrubbing or drying out skin. It's formulated with rice bran and aloe extract, and gently sweeps away impurities and leave skin feeling refreshed, clean and illuminated. With a convenient and mess-free pump, this makeup remover is simple to use, requires no rinsing afterwards and won't leave behind any oil residue.