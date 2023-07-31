Anastasia Beverly Hills

The MECCA view: The radiant formula delivers long-wearing, medium coverage yet still feels so lightweight and looks ultra-fresh. Luminous Foundation looks great on its own, there’s no need to set with a powder. Available in 50 completely natural shades, Luminous Foundation blurs any imperfection without caking or masking the skin’s natural radiance. With a seamless application, this easy-to-blend formula leaves the skin with a perfected-looking complexion that is free of flashback or oxidization. Key ingredients: Seaweed extract: to help calm and condition your skin. Vitamin E: a powerful antioxidant to reduce the signs of aging. Line-filling ingredients: help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Made without: Gluten, parabens, alcohol, oil, mineral oil and talc. Pair it with: Anastasia Beverly Hills A30 Pro Brush – Domed Kabuki Brush Anastasia Beverly Hills Powder Contour Kit