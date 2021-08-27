Anastasia Beverly Hills

Luminous Foundation

$38.00 $19.00

Long-wearing Luminous Foundation will have them asking about your skincare routine, not your makeup. This breathable, weightless, moisturizing formula helps to instantly mask imperfections, uneven texture and discoloration while letting your natural radiance come through - so all they see is you. Luminous Foundation features: True Color Technology ensuring color match stays truer longer Vitamin E - a powerful antioxidant Soothing seaweed extract to calm and condition the skin Hydrating, line-filling ingredients to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles In a clinical study: 94% said their color stayed true for 8 hours In a user perception study of 116 women: 98% said their discoloration was covered naturally and their skin tone appeared more even 91% said their skin imperfections appeared blurred and skin texture was more even 100% found their perfect shade match Prep: Non-silicone based primers are recommended. For a flawless complexion, prep the skin for a smooth canvas prior to application. Pro tip: make sure the skin is exfoliated and hydrated prior to makeup application. This helps ensure the best wear and performance out of your products. Normal Skin: Make sure the skin is properly hydrated prior to application. You can use your daily skincare and/or primer prior to application. Dry Skin: Make sure the skin is properly hydrated prior to application. You can use your daily skincare to prep. You can also use a hydrating primer. Oily Skin: Make sure the skin is properly hydrated prior to application. You can use your daily skincare to prep. You can also use a mattifying primer. Combination Skin: Make sure the skin is properly hydrated prior to application. You can use your daily skincare to prep. You can also use a mattifying primer in key areas you get the most shine. Set: If you prefer a more radiant finish, you can set the complexion with Dewy Set Setting Spray. If you prefer a more matte finish, you can set with Loose Setting Powder. For a natural matte finish, dust all over the face using a powder brush. For an ultra-matte finish that locks in shine, press into the skin using a powder brush or sponge. Focus on key areas like the T-Zone and/or where you get shiny throughout the day. Pro Tip: After applying Loose Setting Powder, spritz with Dewy Set Setting Spray for a skin-like finish. You can also use this to refresh throughout the day.