e.l.f.

Luminous Blush Radiant Peach

$6.00
At Target
This luminous blush gives the cheeks a flush of vibrant color for a lit-from-within glow. The finely-milled shimmer blends seamlessly onto the cheeks and adds natural-looking dimension for a radiant flush.
