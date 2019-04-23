What it is: A trio of long-wearing nail polishes that provides results similar to a professional gel manicure—no UV lamp required.What it does: Luminor is a professional polish that combines nail color and a top coat with a photo initiator for a gel-like look. This formula cures in natural light, with no need for a UV or LED lamp and offers a wear time of up to 10 days.How to use: Buff and clean nails. Apply first coat of color and let dry for two minutes. For more intense color, apply a second coat of color and let dry for two minutes. Change polish every 10–14 days."/