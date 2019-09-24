Perfect for all kinds of looks, Luminizer X Quad by RMS Beauty comes in multiple shades that complement almost any skin tone. Designed to be worn alone or all together, this highlighter set enhances your eyes, brows, cheeks, shoulder or any part that deserves its turn in the spotlight. It's a subtle way to augment your youth and vibrancy.Key Benefits: These four high-impact luminizers can be worn alone, blended for a custom glow or mixed into any product for super luminosity.. RMS Beauty Luminizer X Quad includes: Luminizer X: an extreme version of their living luminizer. Luminizer Nude: a subtle, radiant copper shade. Champagne Rosé: a warm blush champagne shade. Champagne Fizz: a glam opalescent shimmer shade.