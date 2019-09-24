"Where do we even start? This is by far the most exciting thing to happen to oral care since someone figured out how to put toothpaste in a tube. Why?? Because these whitening strips are not just clinically tested to whiten as well as the leading brand, but they do it without causing any tooth sensitivity! IT’S A BIG DEAL. That means you could seriously use these every day without doing any damage to your teeth or gums. That’s not even all! They’re also safe to use on porcelain veneers & crowns, and fillings! AND you will see results in the first use! That’s right! You’re just 30 minutes away to visibly whiter teeth without any sensitivity. I told you it was exciting!"