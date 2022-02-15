Oral Essentials

Lumineux Oral Essentials Teeth Whitening Strips – 21 Treatments

$49.99

Whitening Without The Harm: What does it mean to “do no harm” to your mouth? Well, when it comes to whitening, it means to lift stains without taking the enamel too. Your teeth can and should be whitened without the use of harsh bleaches that damage your tooth structure, leading to sensitivity. Includes 42 Strips / 21 Treatments. Clinically Proven: Let’s be honest, all the better-for-you ingredients mean nothing if they don’t prove results. So, we set out to scientifically show your brightest smile could be achieved with Lumineux and we have! With over 50 double-blind, university studies backing us up, Lumineux can proudly say we clean, freshen and whiten as well as the other guys, without the harm. Microbiome Safe: This one is unique. In fact, I would wager that Lumineux is the only oral care company on the market that can claim that we are certified non-toxic and microbiome safe. That means our products actually work with your body to achieve oral health by protecting your good bacteria and detoxifying the bad. Purposeful & Uncompromising Ingredients: We invite you to check out the ingredients lists on all of our products! They’re packed with ingredients that can nourish and help improve your oral health without preservatives, additives, or artificial dyes or flavorings. Without The Pain: In our latest study, we had participants use our strips every day for 2 weeks. Not only did we get incredible reviews from those who participated, but we didn’t get a single complaint of pain or damage to teeth or gums. What’s more, there was an average of 14 shades whiter reported with this study!