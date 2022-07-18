Cupshe

Luminescent Twist Plunge Back Tie One Piece Swimsuit

$32.99 $26.99

Buy Now Review It

At cupshe

Sparkle like a diamond in this one-piece swimsuit featuring a deep plunging neckline, open-back with self-tie closure, and a cheeky high-leg cut. Product Code: CASL1303PP Features: One Piece Plunge Removable Cups Medium bust support Backless Back Tie Modern Bum Coverage Shiny/Lurex Sexy Pattern: Solid, Purple Regular wash Materials: 77% Nylon, 10% Metallic, 13% Spandex Lining: 100% Polyester