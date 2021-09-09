Chantecaille

Luminescent Eye Shade Eyeshadow

$52.00

Details & Care What it is: An eyeshadow that brings attention to six different charities throughout Africa that help wild animals facing common threats. What it does: These featherweight eye shades are each inspired by six beautiful creatures—cheetah, elephant, giraffe, lion, pangolin and rhinoceros. All of these animals are among Africa's most endangered and face threats from shrinking habitats, conflict with local communities and the illegal wildlife trade. Each hue features a pearly gel-powder formula that washes the eye with beautiful dimensional shimmer. How to use: Apply your chosen eyeshadow with the flat side of a shader brush to create a shimmering wash of color on the lid of the eye. Use a tapered brush to blend and diffuse into the crease and corners of the eye. 0.08 oz. Eyeshadows from this collection support organizations including the Cheetah Conservation Fund, Lion Guardians, Space for Giants, Tikki Hywood Foundation, Giraffe Conservation Foundation and Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Paraben-free; fragrance-free; phthalate-free Not tested on animals Winner of Allure magazine's 'Best of Beauty' Award for Best Powder Eyeshadow, 2020 Made in Italy Item #5900924 Ingredients Mica, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate, Hdi/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Glycerin, Squalane, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Polysorbate 20, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, 1,2-Hexanediol, Xanthan Gum, Chondrus Crispus (Carrageenan), Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Silica, Tin Oxide, Dicalcium Phosphate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499). Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging