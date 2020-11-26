Lumie

Lumie Sunrise Alarm

£39.99 £29.99

A smooth sunrise helps you begin the day, it starts 30 minutes before your alarm time and slowly brightens to wake you gently. As an optional extra alarm add a beep or one of five expertly recorded wake-up sounds – Blackbird. Osprey, Goats, Tree Frogs or Kitten Purring. At night Sunrise Alarm has a 30-minute dimming sunset that can be used to relax at bedtime. The display can be set to high, low or turned off at night so as not to disturb your sleep. Sunrise Alarm has warm white light for reading, sunset and sunrise. Perfect for going to sleep and waking. It has a choice of 6 colours of light for a change of mood: green, red, blue, pink, orange, light blue. Sunrise Alarm comes with a 2 year manufacturer’s warranty from Lumie, the light therapy specialist that invented wake-up lights.