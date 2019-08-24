"AT THE END OF THE DAY, THE DUO PROVIDES THE BEST LIT PHOTOS AND EVERY OTHER CASE IS A SECOND-RATE LUMEE IMITATOR IN TERMS OF DURABILITY AND FUNCTIONALITY." - INSTYLE
Goodbye do-overs. Hello Duo. Good lighting is essential to looking your best. The Duo provides front and back facing lights for creating all types of mobile photos and videos. Whether you are shooting a video, facetiming, or just aiming for the perfect selfie, the bright, high-quality light on the Duo balances out uneven, unflattering back-light, making you the focus. Simple and easy to use, it is a mobile lighting studio at your fingertips. Plus, it is strong and influencer approved! #LightingIsEverything
Strong Protection + Soft Rails For Easy Removal
Studio Lighting-30 Minutes of Full Brightness
Variable Dimmer With Tapering Light Technology
Durable Finish
Rechargeable Battery
Pass-Through Wireless Phone Charging
Wrist Strap Included
One Year Limited Warranty
The Original and Authentic Patent Protected Selfie Case.
Compatible with the iPhone X/XS.