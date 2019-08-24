Search
Lumee

Lumee Duo Mirror

$69.95
At LuMee
"AT THE END OF THE DAY, THE DUO PROVIDES THE BEST LIT PHOTOS AND EVERY OTHER CASE IS A SECOND-RATE LUMEE IMITATOR IN TERMS OF DURABILITY AND FUNCTIONALITY." - INSTYLE Goodbye do-overs. Hello Duo. Good lighting is essential to looking your best. The Duo provides front and back facing lights for creating all types of mobile photos and videos. Whether you are shooting a video, facetiming, or just aiming for the perfect selfie, the bright, high-quality light on the Duo balances out uneven, unflattering back-light, making you the focus. Simple and easy to use, it is a mobile lighting studio at your fingertips. Plus, it is strong and influencer approved! #LightingIsEverything Strong Protection + Soft Rails For Easy Removal Studio Lighting-30 Minutes of Full Brightness Variable Dimmer With Tapering Light Technology Durable Finish Rechargeable Battery Pass-Through Wireless Phone Charging Wrist Strap Included One Year Limited Warranty The Original and Authentic Patent Protected Selfie Case. Compatible with the iPhone X/XS.
