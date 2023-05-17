Philips

Lumea Advanced Ipl Long Term Hair Removal

$679.00 $299.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shaver Shop

Product features Long lasting smoothness IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root, putting the follicle into a resting phase. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth. Treatment to prevent hair regrowth is safe and gentle, even on sensitive areas. Philips Lumea is clinically tested and developed with dermatologists for easy and effective treatment, from the comfort of your own home. Proven effectiveness Objective studies show at least 85% hair reduction in as little as 3 treatments**. The first 4 treatments must be carried out every 2 weeks, after which you should already be able to see the desired results. To maintain your results, simply touch up every 4 weeks. After just 8 touch up treatments you can be hair-free for at least 3 months*. Skin Tone Sensor The integrated skin tone sensor measures the treated skin complexion at the beginning of each session and occasionally during the session. If it detects a skin tone that is too dark for this product it will automatically stop emitting pulses. Fast treatment on legs Big treatment window for fast application on large areas like legs.