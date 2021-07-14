Kodak

Luma 350 Portable Smart Projector

$299.99

Buy Now Review It

THE PREMIER CHOICE FOR DLP PROJECTION | Portable Smart Projector Utilizes Breakthrough Digital Light Processing Technology to Render HD Video & Imaging w/ Stunning Color, Clarity &LED-Lumen Brightness | Massive Displays Up to 150” | Use With the iOS Luma 350 App for Intuitive Wireless Access COMPATIBILITY ACROSS ALL SMART DEVICES | Turn Your Phone Into a Remote| Discover the Ultimate All-Inclusive Multimedia Experience w/ Onboard Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Screen Mirroring, HDMI & USB for Phone, Laptop, Tablet, Streaming Devices, Blu-Ray, Gaming Consoles & More. Note: The remote can only turn off the projector. CINEMA-QUALITY VIDEO FOR MOVIE MAGIC | Recreate the Visual Excellence of a Theater | Project in Full Ultra HD Resolution w/ Unbelievable Picture Quality| Built-In Speaker Lets You Enjoy Audio—No External Equipment Needed | Adjust settings, open apps, & choose content directly from your phone ADVANCED ANDROID 6.0 & iOS INTERFACE | Download Apps, Browse the Internet & Access Other Exciting Content Directly on the Projector | Device Features Easy-to-Use Light-Up Touch Controls, Manual Focus, Audio Output & Remote Control |Connect your Android or use the iOS Luma App for Even More Options For an enhanced experience, update your projector to the most recent firmware on the Kodak Photo Plus website. Note: Copyrighted content from Hulu, Netflix, and similar services CAN NOT be mirrored or screencast. Download and use the apps directly through Apollo to view copyrighted content from these providers. Chromecast is not supported.