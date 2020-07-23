Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
lululemon
Lululemon Free To Be Bra
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At lululemon
Feel free and fully in the moment as you flow through your practice in this strappy yoga bra
More from lululemon
lululemon
Align Short (8")
$58.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Lululemon Align Super High Rise Short 10"
$58.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Free To Be Bra
$48.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Handle The Heat Romper
$118.00
from
lululemon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted