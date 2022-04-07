A New Day

Lulu Slide Sandals

$19.99 $15.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Care and Cleaning: Care Instructions Not Provided Footwear Lining Material: 100% Polyurethane Footwear Insole Material: 100% Polyurethane Features: No Strap, Slip On, Open Toe Toe Style: D Toe Footwear Upper Material: 100% Plastic Footwear Outsole Material: 100% TPR (Thermoplastic Rubber) Heel: No Heel Shoe Width: Medium Footwear outsole details: Non Marking Outsole TCIN: 83823369 UPC: 195994900143 Item Number (DPCI): 096-13-0394 Origin: Imported Description Update your casual footwear wardrobe with these Lulu Slide Sandals from A New Day™. These simple yet stylish sandals feature broad top bands to help keep them in place on your feet, and the open design offers cool comfort. With a slip-on design for quick and easy wear, these versatile sandals pair perfectly with everything from shorts to dresses, allowing you to create a variety of fun warm-weather ensembles. A New Day™: Style that goes wherever you do. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.