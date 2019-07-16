Lulu square toe mule. Loeffler Randall was born out of designer Jessie Randall's quest for shoes that she wanted to wear but could not find--shoes that possessed an understated elegance, were well made, and undeniably feminine. With this distinct point of view, Loeffler Randall launched in the fall of 2005. Styles like the Matilde flat boot quickly became staples among fashion editors and celebrities alike. Loeffler Randall’s mix of refined sophistication and downtown cool filled a niche in the shoe market and the brand was embraced both critically and commercially.