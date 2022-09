Urban Outfitters

Lula Printed Robe

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 67709725; Color Code: 055 Get groovy in this retro-print robe by Urban Outfitters. Open silhouette with billowy quarter sleeves and a self-tie waistband. Content + Care - 100% Polyester - Hand wash - Imported