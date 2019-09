Hood London

Lula Heart Beret

£175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hood London

A pure wool heart shaped beret with a ‘vegan leather’ shooting arrow. Secured with comb. Available in Red, Black, Pink and Cornflower/Silver Best worn: At the back of the head. Bobby pins/ hairgrips are included and should be used to secure the beret. We'll try to get it to you sooner but please allow 1- 2 weeks for dispatch